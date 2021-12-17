YouTube

New Build!

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog!

New Level

You might have noticed it last week as well, but we have a brand new level that you can test in the Experimental hall, entering it through one of the portals. It is the level after the Misty Forest that would lead up to the “Widow’s den” as you might have seen on some of the road signs in the forest. Keep in mind that the level is still a work in progress, which means that the layout might change and there is no art in it currently.

Rising Skeletons

In that level, you will also run into the skeleton enemies that now have a cool new rising-from-the-ground animation.

Demon Girl Textures

In the Experimental Hall, we have textures for the demon girl. She has a black and red outfit, with demon-inspired details on the clothes. Please give us some feedback and tell us what you think.

Interactible Fox Girl Ears & Hair

Next to her is the fox girl. Her ears and her hair react when you try to touch them and they move around.

VR Interactive Sex Scene Iteration

Last but not least, we’ve been doing various fixes to the interactive sex scene in VR, mostly focused on the girl’s physics on her arms, hair, and boobs, so feel free to test that out and let us know if it's starting to feel better.

Do you like playing with the fox girl ears?

Everyone loved the Fox Girl and a lot of people wanted to play with her ears, so we made that happen and wanted to hear what you think.