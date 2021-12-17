Hotfix 0.4.2c

Knock-knock! New hotfixes have arrived! We’re fixing old bugs and making new ones as usual!
Bug fixes
- Fixed freezing of battles with unique rewards
- Fixed positions of some enemies on the battlefield
- Fixed damage display on the Low Blow card
- Fixed the bug in highlighting the route in the Steppes
- Fixed how you receive a card reward in battles with a unique reward
- Fixed the text that shows up when Nimble improvement is triggered
- Anger buff now correctly affects card damage
- Improved version of the Flourish card now gives 2 Exposed
- Bjorn now correctly gives an item in the bandits’ camp
- Scarring works correctly on the enemy in the final battle for Bjorn
- Changed phrases in battle for Bjorn. Now they are personalized based on the characters.
- Fixed errors in the travel notes
- Fixed incorrect descriptions of cards where you need to deal damage to gain the effect
- Allies that can be obtained in the bandit camp are enhanced.
- Power of zombie’s explosion now depends on the damage it receives
- The Armor of the Fire Brothers Buff now correctly interacts with piercing damage
- Fixed Localization of the Thing without a name
Thank you for continuing to report bugs!
Join us on Discord: https://discord.gg/XrjERDH9Av
Yours sincerely, RedBoon team 😷
