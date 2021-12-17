 Skip to content

Knock on the Coffin Lid update for 17 December 2021

Hotfix 0.4.2c

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Knock-knock! New hotfixes have arrived! We’re fixing old bugs and making new ones as usual!

Bug fixes

  • Fixed freezing of battles with unique rewards
  • Fixed positions of some enemies on the battlefield
  • Fixed damage display on the Low Blow card
  • Fixed the bug in highlighting the route in the Steppes
  • Fixed how you receive a card reward in battles with a unique reward
  • Fixed the text that shows up when Nimble improvement is triggered
  • Anger buff now correctly affects card damage
  • Improved version of the Flourish card now gives 2 Exposed
  • Bjorn now correctly gives an item in the bandits’ camp
  • Scarring works correctly on the enemy in the final battle for Bjorn
  • Changed phrases in battle for Bjorn. Now they are personalized based on the characters.
  • Fixed errors in the travel notes
  • Fixed incorrect descriptions of cards where you need to deal damage to gain the effect
  • Allies that can be obtained in the bandit camp are enhanced.
  • Power of zombie’s explosion now depends on the damage it receives
  • The Armor of the Fire Brothers Buff now correctly interacts with piercing damage
  • Fixed Localization of the Thing without a name

Thank you for continuing to report bugs!

Join us on Discord: https://discord.gg/XrjERDH9Av

Yours sincerely, RedBoon team 😷

Knock Knock on the Coffen Lid Content Depot 1232581
