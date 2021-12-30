 Skip to content

AGAINST Beatmap Editor update for 30 December 2021

AGAINST Beatmap Editor - Now Available

Against Beatmap Editor is a free tool that allows you to create your own maps using your own music. Using this editor you can place enemies, weapons and obstacles in perfect synchronization with your music. Then you can play your custom maps in AGAINST.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1853600/AGAINST_Beatmap_Editor/

If you need help with the Editor, watch an in-app tutorial or join a community-driven Discord server for AGAINST mapping and modding.

