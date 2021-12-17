Share · View all patches · Build 7902626 · Last edited 17 December 2021 – 15:06:17 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We've released a new Starbase Developer Vlog!

The developer vlogs are a series of videos where we'll talk about news regarding Starbase's development, upcoming features, community creations as well as any other topics that the community wants us to discuss.

In this video we're discussing recent Public Test Universe updates such as looting, paint tool and Ship Designer updates, in addition to showcasing upcoming ship repair features - and more.

Make sure to watch Ship Repair, Looting, Paint Tool & More | Starbase Dev Vlog above to be up to date with all the newest info regarding Starbase's development!

