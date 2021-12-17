 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Starbase update for 17 December 2021

Ship Repair, Looting, Paint Tool & More | Starbase Dev Vlog

Share · View all patches · Build 7902626 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We've released a new Starbase Developer Vlog!

The developer vlogs are a series of videos where we'll talk about news regarding Starbase's development, upcoming features, community creations as well as any other topics that the community wants us to discuss.

In this video we're discussing recent Public Test Universe updates such as looting, paint tool and Ship Designer updates, in addition to showcasing upcoming ship repair features - and more.



Make sure to watch Ship Repair, Looting, Paint Tool & More | Starbase Dev Vlog above to be up to date with all the newest info regarding Starbase's development!

Join the discussion on the official [Starbase Discord.](discord.gg/starbase)

And don't forget to wishlist Starbase on Steam!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/454120/Starbase/

Changed depots in test_auto branch

View more data in app history for build 7902626
Starbase Windows Depot 454121
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.