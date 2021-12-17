 Skip to content

CarX Drift Racing Online update for 17 December 2021

PTR 2.13.0 (v.5)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
General

  • Steam screenshot saving fail has been fixed.

Cars

  • Incorrect display errors related to liveries located on DLC bodykits have been fixed
  • Car's stand displacement has been fixed

Graphics

  • New flag has been added to the Flags stickerpack
  • Sticker's color incorrect color display has been fixed
  • Small texture fixes on St. Petersburg map

UI

  • Lack of refreshment color's slider when choosing saved colors has been fixed
  • Small fixes for "Connected devices" tab

Multiplayer

  • Notification for chaser's fault crash has been added for leaders in the championship
  • Start of single race when opponent's long time loading has been fixed
  • Closing championship window errors have been fixed
  • Additional work on player's collisions turned off on muliplayer

