PTR 2.13.0 (v.5)

General
- Steam screenshot saving fail has been fixed.
Cars
- Incorrect display errors related to liveries located on DLC bodykits have been fixed
- Car's stand displacement has been fixed
Graphics
- New flag has been added to the Flags stickerpack
- Sticker's color incorrect color display has been fixed
- Small texture fixes on St. Petersburg map
UI
- Lack of refreshment color's slider when choosing saved colors has been fixed
- Small fixes for "Connected devices" tab
Multiplayer
- Notification for chaser's fault crash has been added for leaders in the championship
- Start of single race when opponent's long time loading has been fixed
- Closing championship window errors have been fixed
- Additional work on player's collisions turned off on muliplayer
Changed depots in test_moddable branch