Update: 0.18.53.7

With Christmas around the corner, we have a fresh update for you, with new translations and lots of bugfixes and improvements.
Happy holidays!
General Changes:
- Added more text translations. The game now supports: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Russian, Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese
- The language can now be chosen in the Steam properties for the game.
- The game now pauses when you don't wear the VR headset.
- Completely reworked the save/load menu layout to closer resemble the level selection.
- Player position is now saved.
- Townies, monks, and nuns now complain if you poke them with a burning torch.
- Removed previous missions from mission popup.
- Reduced work target priority to eat/drink from cauldron, so it should be the same as other food sources.
- Removed some tradable resources (swords, cake, armor) from Moon Island, so you have to produce them instead of just buy them.
- Updated combat behavior to change target if the current target is occluded (and the new one is almost same on priority).
- Townies don't complain constantly anymore if at low health.
- All buildings and construction sites have been updated to reduce situations where buildings fully block paths or their own workplaces/storages.
- Thieves can now spawn on Fort Haven.
- The level end popup now stays open 10 seconds longer.
- Achievements you earned before the achievement system was introduced will now be granted at the start of the game.
Visual Changes:
- Reworked almost all particle effects (some are even island specific to fit the color setting).
- Implemented beards for soldiers.
- Added shadow quality level 4.
- Added an animated crow to the start scene.
- The highlight effect when you tear down a building is now green instead of red.
- Updated the layout for the stars describing the level of a building and fixed them not being shown in the research menu.
- Fixed the tavern campfire texture looking like the fire was extinguished after the building has been highlighted once.
- Enemy buildings don't bounce anymore if being attacked.
- Smooth spectator camera isn't smooth underwater anymore to fix missing underwater visual effect.
- Polished material for ghost hands.
- Fixed floating ropes on ship construction.
- Fixed a broken merchant animation on Solitary Island.
- Eagle now has an animation for takeoff.
- All ship sails should now react to player blowing into the microphone (just visually, no gameplay effect).
Audio Changes:
- Added an alarm sound when one of your units or buildings gets attacked.
- Added lowpass filter on all sound effects while underwater.
- Added sounds for assigning units to rally flags, unit spawn, unit death, slaughterhouse, catapult (loading, shooting, impact).
- Fixed flickering ambience sounds on Volcano Island and Solitary Island.
General fixes:
- Fixed game not loading when system language is Turkish.
- Fixed most save/load issues with ships and trading.
- Fixed an issue where you could build more than one ship per harbor.
- Fixed farmers trying to milk/shear cows/sheep when they were on the way to a slaughterhouse.
- Fixed an issue that prevented birds from looking for an action to do (land, steal...).
- Fixed townies not resetting properly the work target system references when managing needs.
- Updated ragdoll logic to make them stand up if too long in that state.
- Fixed stack of books being one more than needed if save/load while monk/nun dropped an old book into the library.
- Fixed an issue with hitting some buildings with lightning.
- Fixed an interaction that would prevent a townie carrying a resource from changing the job when dragged onto a workplace.
- Updated henhouse to prioritize chicken production on manual townie assignment.
- Fixed tear down behavior of harbor construction site.
- Fixed townies getting put on top of ranged barracks if assigned to work there.
- Fixed subtitles always disappearing after 5 seconds (noticeable on longer sentences).
- Fixed some strange behavior when slapping a character on their last sentence.
- Fixed the bridge on Smuggler's Cove not being properly connected to the land, blocking pathfinding.
- Updated Newport quest system to avoid unintended disappearing of pirates on save/load.
Known major issues:
- Goods stored in harbors are not loaded correctly from save files and might even disappear completely if you save/load a second time.
- Goods that are currently on a crane while saving are not saved at all.
- If you save and load after finishing the mission to "feed the people and grow the town." on Smuggler's Cove, you won't be able to complete the level anymore without restarting the level.
- Some UI layouts are a bit off and have to be fixed (should still be readable in the current state though).
- If you load an old save file from the previous version where a merchant ship is at your harbor, the ship won't go away anymore.
- Characters in the last dialog on Fort Haven try to position themselves behind you instead of in front of you.
- Sometimes ship paths break and they sail through islands.
