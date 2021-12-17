Update 0.43 - Swamp & Bank

New Features
The expedition has been expanded with an additional layer, the Swamp!
- New swamp specific expedition map
- 6 New monsters!
- 2 new bosses!
- 6 new items which may be dropped from these bosses.
- a BANK has been added, you may now access your account by talking to the new NPC in Sunset Port!
- Resurrection due to chamber completion in the expedition will result in a curse for the player who died, for the rest of the expedition.
- Curses Pool has been increased to feature more stat-related curses.
- New Chat Channels! Party Chat / Whisper / All
- Short server updates will now pause the game for everyone and display a loading screen.
- Players may now see server messages, potentially update warnings & events.
- Inventory / Bank capacity may now increase using a new "Plus" button in the inventory.
- Curses will now show more description.
- The side menu is now more colorful!
- Non-leader party members may also invite players to the party!
Changes
- Nerfed Spike Ball
- Skeletons AI will now patrol around your location.
- Renamed Debuff Resistance and Defense to "Shorter Debuffs" and "Damage Reduction"
- Res Gem will now stack
- Item pick-up radius increased.
- Entering the tower boss now requires all players to be in the same room!
- Earth - Mudshot will now go through mobs and hit multiple mobs.
- Earth - Raise Surroundings may hit multiple enemies.
- Earth - Rock will AOE on hit.
- Earth - Taunt will also include defensive stats and increased duration.
- Earth - Trap will be cast quickly and may AOE.
- Earth - Hook may AOE and Blind effect duration has been increased.
- Earth - Throw Sand now does AOE, and silences the enemy but for a shorter duration.
- Earth - New "Reinforce Earth" Spell added instead of Push (Potentially Temporary)
- Earth-Earth Totem will be cast slightly quicker and have fewer usages but will hit more enemies.
- Earth - Earthquake will no longer stun the caster.
- Wind - Eye of the storm no longer stuns the caster.
- Water - Abilities colliders/range has been increased, can use your own shield bubble now, as well as "Refreshing Rush"!
- CDR - Changes to be aligned with Power (Was previously 3 times more effective than Power)
Bugfixes
- No longer getting a soft-lock from talking to the "sheesh" NPC.
- When gaining a curse, the screen effect will now show a proper title.
- Potential cases in which a lagger will affect other players should now be prevented.
- Will no longer be stuck dead if a map change has been done while dying.
- Homesick Gem fixed
- Emotes are now displayed BEHIND masks and hats.
Notes
We are still working hard to solve all of the issues in the game, development-wisely, we now plan to focus on proper money & item sink and guilds, among other small suggestions and bug fixes.
We also now aim to increase the concurrent players in the game.
Thank you for playing!
