The "Beyond a Joke" DLC is here!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome detectives,

We are happy to announce that a new Sherlock Holmes Chapter One DLC - Beyond a Joke is now available for you to enjoy!

This new DLC contains a brand new quest in which you, our young Sherlock, will face an unstoppable thief. All we know so far is that this thief takes a liking to wealthy people and their possessions. Before you start your new investigation, a little prerequisite has to be met. This new quest will be activated by eavesdropping in Grand Saray, but only after completing the A Gilded Cage quest (the second main quest from the game).

In this DLC you will also get two new Sherlock’s outfits. For those who played our other title The Sinking City, one of the new outfits might look familiar…

You can buy the Beyond a Joke DLC separately or as part of the Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Season Pass.

Click below to buy the Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Season Pass:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1581939/Sherlock_Holmes_Chapter_One__Season_Pass/

Also, a quick note on our plans for the future. A new Sherlock Holmes Chapter One paid DLC related to Mycroft and the mysterious “M” will be released in early 2021. We are also working to deliver more free DLCs in the near future too. Plus, you can expect a large patch with 100+ bugfixes and optimizations dropping soon as well. We are also working on Sherlock Holmes Chapter One PS4 and Xbox One versions as we speak. We are targeting the release of them early next year.

Enjoy your new quest and outfits detectives, and make the elite of Cordona feel safe again!

Speak to you soon,

Frogwares Team