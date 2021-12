Share · View all patches · Build 7902517 · Last edited 17 December 2021 – 14:46:09 UTC by Wendy

Dear Martyrs,

Here it is, the first Agony: Lords of Hell trailer. No explanation needed, just watch it now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1493430/Agony_Lords_of_Hell/

Yesterday, we held the very first MADNIGHT show, which was hosted by Rely on Horror. Among many things, we've announced a new Succubus DLC, Agony VR, Agony: Lords of Hell and more!

Watch the whole show here:

We can't wait to show you more, and soon!

Madmind Studio