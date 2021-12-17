 Skip to content

SCP: Pandemic update for 17 December 2021

Patch Notes: Dec. 16, 2021

  • Improved audio ambience/added environmental sounds such as vent air and creaking
  • Updated cargo lift textures
  • Updated EOTech textures
  • Fixed some LODs
  • Made the lift crush your and everything you stand for
  • Made zombies investigate if they lose sight
  • Increased margins in player health UI
  • Fixed some UI glitches and bugs
  • Made zombie investigation more accurate
  • Made zombies slightly faster
  • Fixed a few smaller bugs
  • Improved SCP-173-B pathfinding
  • Fixed quite a few map holes and level streaming/loading issues
  • Rebuilt static lighting and visibility

