- Improved audio ambience/added environmental sounds such as vent air and creaking
- Updated cargo lift textures
- Updated EOTech textures
- Fixed some LODs
- Made the lift crush your and everything you stand for
- Made zombies investigate if they lose sight
- Increased margins in player health UI
- Fixed some UI glitches and bugs
- Made zombie investigation more accurate
- Made zombies slightly faster
- Fixed a few smaller bugs
- Improved SCP-173-B pathfinding
- Fixed quite a few map holes and level streaming/loading issues
- Rebuilt static lighting and visibility
SCP: Pandemic update for 17 December 2021
Patch Notes: Dec. 16, 2021
Patchnotes via Steam Community
