- Revamped online mode to allow hosting and joining rooms with up to 4 players in co-op and versus modes.
- Added faster movement speed.
- Added smooth jump.
- Added smooth turn.
- Added HUD scoreboard to make it easier to see the score.
- Optimized performance for improved framerate and battery time.
- Made ball explode and disappear when no longer in play.
- Fixed audio issue that caused symptoms such as the ball getting stuck.
- Improved splash screen texture filtering.
- Tweaked bot set behavior: Moved set target 0.5 m from the player's head position along the center line towards the middle of the court. Moved set target slightly higher (at 0.5 m instead of 0.3). Moved set target slightly out from the net (0.4 m instead of 0.3). Increased chance of set (if pass) to 100% for pro bots. Removed rule that said that player head had to be higher than 1.5 m above ground.
Volleyball Fever update for 17 December 2021
1.6.0 - Revamped Online Mode and Movement
Patchnotes via Steam Community
