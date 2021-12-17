 Skip to content

Volleyball Fever update for 17 December 2021

1.6.0 - Revamped Online Mode and Movement

Build 7902449

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Revamped online mode to allow hosting and joining rooms with up to 4 players in co-op and versus modes.
  • Added faster movement speed.
  • Added smooth jump.
  • Added smooth turn.
  • Added HUD scoreboard to make it easier to see the score.
  • Optimized performance for improved framerate and battery time.
  • Made ball explode and disappear when no longer in play.
  • Fixed audio issue that caused symptoms such as the ball getting stuck.
  • Improved splash screen texture filtering.
  • Tweaked bot set behavior: Moved set target 0.5 m from the player's head position along the center line towards the middle of the court. Moved set target slightly higher (at 0.5 m instead of 0.3). Moved set target slightly out from the net (0.4 m instead of 0.3). Increased chance of set (if pass) to 100% for pro bots. Removed rule that said that player head had to be higher than 1.5 m above ground.

