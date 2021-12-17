Update 1.1.1.0 is live!

Howdy fellow gunslingers!

Update 1.1.1.0 is now live on PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The PlayStation version takes slightly longer but will come with major fixes probably next week. Join the discord to be notified when it's live.

After our biggest update, Update 1.1, brought a lot of big changes and new content this smaller patch is limited to mostly balancing tweaks and bug fixes. I think this update will bring Colt Canyon to a very stable and balanced state that we can be proud of. So if there are still people on your friend list who haven't had the opportunity to play Colt Canyon yet, this Christmas is the perfect time to gift it to them and allow them to experience Colt Canyon in its best state to date. But don't worry, it won't be the last update.

This patch will make some parts of the game easier while it makes other parts slightly harder.

So overall the game should become more balanced and neither harder nor easier. But because of less strict difficulty settings, you can have an overall easier time if you'd like to.

We are also celebrating three nominations in this year's German Dev Days Indie Awards, for Best Game, Best Visuals and Best Developer. Big thanks to the jury.

As always you can find the full changelog on the Colt Canyon Wiki. But here is a summary of the most important changes:

v 1.1.1.0

Run Settings: Allowed enemy attention of 75%, Health Drops of 150% and boss health of 50% without disabling achievements

Fixed some run settings only allowing 50% steps when it should be 25% steps

Made later bosses in loops easier

Blood weapons will start spawning earlier in loops and also more likely

Companions level up slightly slower and take longer to learn dodging

Companions can no longer hurt prisoners

Now counting loops as rescue for OG Squad achievement

Made hitting arrow traps with bullets more reliable

Slightly reduced amount of shield drops

Increased amount of elite enemies in loops and decreased their health drops

PlayStation: Fixed missing damage indicators and persistent particles missing when revisiting levels

Some visual tweaks

A lot of weapon balancing tweaks

A lot of bug fixes

For the full and detailed changelog visit the Colt Canyon Wiki.

Happy holidays,

Jonathan

And if you haven't joined the discord yet please do so and share your feedback:

