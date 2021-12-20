 Skip to content

CarX Drift Racing Online update for 20 December 2021

Update 2.13.0

Build 7902438

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • New mode: TOP-32 championships
  • Inactive players automatically dismissed from multiplayer rooms
  • Additional game branch with improved optimization and protection from hacking and modifications

Cars

  • New car Thor E8

  • New car Mira

  • New Street Tuners DLC body kits for the Wutend, Wellington S20, and Wanderer L30
  • New ProFlow body kits for the Phoenix NX and Wellington S20







  • New SharkNose body kit for the Hummel

  • Fixed car model bugs
  • Fixed the issue with saving negative values for the Engine Tune-Up parameter
  • Corrected aerodynamic force, pressing cars against the road surface, for the Racing modification

Graphics

  • New loading screen
  • Fixed preview for BSB rims

Gameplay

  • New mechanism for painting body parts separately

  • Improved collision sensitivity in XDS modes
  • New Street Tuners DLC sticker pack, plus 3 new free sticker packs

Sounds

  • New soundtracks added
  • Improved sounds and music being switched on/off incorrectly

Controls

  • Fixed the issue with FFB turning off when entering a test track in the dynostand

UI

  • Initiation speed in XDS modes and the dynostand are now displayed in the imperial units (mph) as well
  • Small tweaks to the singleplayer interface in Time Attack mode
  • Fixed issues with the interface disappearing
  • Fixed incorrect display for the interface after switching to free camera mode

