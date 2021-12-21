Gallia & Corsica Maps Free for Everyone

Share · View all patches · Build 7902373 · Last edited 21 December 2021 – 15:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Happy holidays, friends!

We come bearing gifts. As of today, you may get the Gallia & Corsica DLC for free!

Gallia est omnis divisa in partes tres...

The DLC introduces two additional maps - more vertical than the base game ones - each with a unique mechanic.

Gallia is a 25 City, 10 Province map where players face the challenges of crossing the English Channel and navigating the river Sienne and securing Harbors to sail past the Mediterranean Sea!

Corsica is a 20 City, 8 Province map on which Prefects provide additional gold.

So don't wait and get the DLC for free now!

Oh, and stay tuned - more news coming tomorrow!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707533/Concordia_Digital_Edition__Corsica__Gallia/