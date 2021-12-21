Gallia & Corsica Maps Free for Everyone

Happy holidays, friends!
We come bearing gifts. As of today, you may get the Gallia & Corsica DLC for free!
Gallia est omnis divisa in partes tres...
The DLC introduces two additional maps - more vertical than the base game ones - each with a unique mechanic.
- Gallia is a 25 City, 10 Province map where players face the challenges of crossing the English Channel and navigating the river Sienne and securing Harbors to sail past the Mediterranean Sea!
- Corsica is a 20 City, 8 Province map on which Prefects provide additional gold.
So don't wait and get the DLC for free now!
Oh, and stay tuned - more news coming tomorrow!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707533/Concordia_Digital_Edition__Corsica__Gallia/
Changed files in this update