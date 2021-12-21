 Skip to content

Concordia: Digital Edition update for 21 December 2021

Gallia & Corsica Maps Free for Everyone

Concordia: Digital Edition update for 21 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy holidays, friends!

We come bearing gifts. As of today, you may get the Gallia & Corsica DLC for free!

Gallia est omnis divisa in partes tres...

The DLC introduces two additional maps - more vertical than the base game ones - each with a unique mechanic.

  • Gallia is a 25 City, 10 Province map where players face the challenges of crossing the English Channel and navigating the river Sienne and securing Harbors to sail past the Mediterranean Sea!
  • Corsica is a 20 City, 8 Province map on which Prefects provide additional gold.

So don't wait and get the DLC for free now!

Oh, and stay tuned - more news coming tomorrow!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707533/Concordia_Digital_Edition__Corsica__Gallia/

