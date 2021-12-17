Emergency Call 112 - The Firefighter Simulation 2 | New Operation

A new update of Emergency Call 112 - The Firefighter Simulation 2 is now available on Steam.
Some bugs have been fixed, but the highlight of the patch is the new small-scale fire in the industrial area.
Have fun playing!:)
