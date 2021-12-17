 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Notruf 112 - Die Feuerwehr Simulation 2 update for 17 December 2021

Emergency Call 112 - The Firefighter Simulation 2 | New Operation

Share · View all patches · Build 7902351 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new update of Emergency Call 112 - The Firefighter Simulation 2 is now available on Steam.

Some bugs have been fixed, but the highlight of the patch is the new small-scale fire in the industrial area.

Have fun playing!:)

Changed files in this update

Schlauchspiel 2 Content Depot 785771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.