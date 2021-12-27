 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Devil Slayer - Raksasi / 斩妖Raksasi update for 27 December 2021

Patch notes v1.3.1 Some fixes and improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 7902346 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

# Experience

  • Add the "Recall" function to Gleanings from Manuscripts in Devil Slaying Log, which can reproduce the dialogue of the current character.
  • Supports fast switching between Devil Slaying Log subsections.
  • Optimized the AI of followers and phantoms using Polearm, Sledgehammer, Sickle & Chain, and Firearm weapons.

# Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the issue that familiar does not disappear when using "Release Token" when leaving a room.
  • Fixed some UI internal state errors.
  • Fixed an issue where "Sneak Attack" related challenges in challenge mode would fail if Xilvaron's "Sneak Attack" talent was not unlocked.
  • Fixed an issue where eggs and Worg Spiders spawned from Broodmother on Demonic and Easy difficulties would automatically die.
  • Fixed the problem that after transforming into Arachnid Empress through Spider Inner Alchemy, phantoms summoned by Xilvaron would not attack. Optimize the AI of the phantoms.

# Localization

  • Improve the translated text based on Othulu's feedback.
  • Make the English and Japanese descriptions of the Magic Ring achievement clearer to avoid misunderstandings.

Changed files in this update

斩妖Raksasi Content Depot 1016601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.