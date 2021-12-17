我已认怂，按玩家意见修改。

1，大幅度修改了2个不合理，且极难找到的隐藏点。
2，取消了计时器隐藏，并且更加凸显了作为按钮的视觉效果。（以前是鼠标经过时隐藏，现在不隐藏，并在鼠标经过时略微放大。）
3，增加了在鼠标经过计时器时明示剩余隐藏点数量。
4，找到全部隐藏点时直接提示过关。
5，隐藏点剩余数量从最低的随机3个提升到了最低5个。
6，修复了返回首页时会从全屏自动切换到窗口化的问题。
7，修复了有时手电筒光源错位的问题。
- Two unreasonable hidden points that are extremely difficult to find are greatly modified.
- The timer hiding is cancelled, and the visual effect as a button is more highlighted. (previously, it was hidden when the mouse passes, but now it is not hidden, and it is slightly enlarged when the mouse passes.)
- Increase the number of remaining hidden points when the mouse passes the timer.
- When all hidden points are found, you will be prompted directly to pass.
- The remaining number of hidden points has increased from the lowest random 3 to the lowest 5.
- Fixed the problem of automatically switching from full screen to windowing when returning to the home page.
- Fixed the problem of sometimes misplaced flashlight light source.
Changed files in this update