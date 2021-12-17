 Skip to content

恶灵退散 Go Back to Hell update for 17 December 2021

我已认怂，按玩家意见修改。

Share · View all patches · Build 7902345

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1，大幅度修改了2个不合理，且极难找到的隐藏点。

2，取消了计时器隐藏，并且更加凸显了作为按钮的视觉效果。（以前是鼠标经过时隐藏，现在不隐藏，并在鼠标经过时略微放大。）

3，增加了在鼠标经过计时器时明示剩余隐藏点数量。

4，找到全部隐藏点时直接提示过关。

5，隐藏点剩余数量从最低的随机3个提升到了最低5个。

6，修复了返回首页时会从全屏自动切换到窗口化的问题。

7，修复了有时手电筒光源错位的问题。

  1. Two unreasonable hidden points that are extremely difficult to find are greatly modified.
  2. The timer hiding is cancelled, and the visual effect as a button is more highlighted. (previously, it was hidden when the mouse passes, but now it is not hidden, and it is slightly enlarged when the mouse passes.)
  3. Increase the number of remaining hidden points when the mouse passes the timer.
  4. When all hidden points are found, you will be prompted directly to pass.
  5. The remaining number of hidden points has increased from the lowest random 3 to the lowest 5.
  6. Fixed the problem of automatically switching from full screen to windowing when returning to the home page.
  7. Fixed the problem of sometimes misplaced flashlight light source.

Changed files in this update

恶灵退散 Go Back to Hell Content Depot 1600891
