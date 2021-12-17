New Boat Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update adds a new boat - the FerryCat HS34.

It's a very modern fast (38kts!) catamaran ferry that can carry trucks, cars, passengers and cargo.

It is still a bit of a work in progress as VR players can only access the main bridge and the outside deck. There is no way to get down to the lower/vehicle deck at the moment although these areas are fully modelled and visible in Non-VR 3rd person mode.

I will add some extra access methods so that VR players can explore the ship completely very soon.

This ship will also be the 1st to receive the external modelling of cargo so that you'll be able to see how many cars/trucks you are carrying as they will be present on the vehicle deck, rather than only seeing the numbers displayed on the MFD - I hope to sort this bit over the Christmas holiday period as I shall have some free time.

A new island is also in the works but not quite ready for release - hopefully I'll be able to complete it over the weekend ready for next week.