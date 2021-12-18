 Skip to content

Packing House update for 18 December 2021

More bugfixes! - Alpha Build 0.0.31

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! We present to you one more update focusing on fixing bugs reported by you! Unfortunately, we can't promise that there won't be even more, but if you find any new bugs or have some additional feedback about the game, feel free to let us know here on Steam or our Discord server!

Changelog:

  • Limited the maximum number of graphics cards in one order to 1 unit
  • Limited the maximum number of large items in one order to 2 units
  • Slightly reduced the size of the graphics card
  • Added the ability to print all address stickers at once
  • Improved startup of the fireplace
  • Fixed a bug that made it possible to get under the roof of a building

