KING PONG update for 22 December 2021

King Pong v0.23

KING PONG update for 22 December 2021

King Pong v0.23

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Tutorial
  • Story Mode: Virtual Gondhi
  • Skillshots configuration menu: Create your own special strike set!
  • Scoreboard

Temporary disable:

  • Quickmatch
  • Left-handed In Game menu

Corrections:

  • Effective in-game options

Don't forget to check your files, bugs may persist after the update.

If you need help or simply want to exchange with us, we give you an appointment on the Community Hub or on Discord.

  • The Iconik Team

Useful links:

DETAILS OF COMPATIBLE HEADSETS

HTC Vive Comoss Elite

KING PONG on Virtual Desktop

