King Pong v0.23

Added:
- Tutorial
- Story Mode: Virtual Gondhi
- Skillshots configuration menu: Create your own special strike set!
- Scoreboard
Temporary disable:
- Quickmatch
- Left-handed In Game menu
Corrections:
- Effective in-game options
Don't forget to check your files, bugs may persist after the update.
Changed files in this update