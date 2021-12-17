Mechajammer | V1.05 Patch Notes

The Mechajammer v1.05 patch has now been rolled out, bringing with it a huge list of fixes and improvements to leave you with over the Christmas break. You can also opt into the "Quinton Testing Branch" game branch over on the Mechajammer Discord Server. More details here.

Right, big stuff at the top:

XP

You now have the choice of XP or collecting level-up chips in world during character creation. You'll need to start a new game to use XP. This was suggested by quite a few players at launch and we can't wait to see what you think of this new option!

(Quick note: re-spawning enemies, including refreshed patrols, rioters, and street enforcers do not offer XP, and factions only provide it after you've attacked or allied with them)

Armor Rolls

Armor operates by rolling a D6 pool, like aiming, but each dice acts as a boolean point of damage that can be absorbed. Each armor has two main properties besides auxiliary (durability, sell, buy, etc.), these are AC and success chance, visible in their description.

There are an additional 30 pieces of quality tiered inventory items to support this throughout the game. Future (and existing) slots for added AC modules still work, and they now add to the AC dice pool.

AC: xd

where the x is the potential damage can be absorbed by the armor, and also the number of dice being rolled to determine if it will work.

Success: >x

where x is the number the AC dice have to land over to successfully absorb a point of damage

Example: chest armor has: [AC: 5d] [success >3]. Armor rolls 5 six sided dice, and each one landing above 3 negates an incoming damage point:

<3> <6> <3> <4> <1>

Greater than 3: <6> <4>

Damage: -2

Balance

All enemy tiers have more varied health per encounter area, wider range of weapons and drops, as well as the new appropriate XP.

Companion mercenaries given more health and additional aptitude focuses:

Aldo

Raddo

Dex

Ivo

Darro

Gillis

Abram

Chaaris

Like last time, we've underlined highly-anticipated changes!

UI

Event Log: updated language for graze damage from failed aim rolls

Repair button only shows if item has wear and tear (durability below maximum)

Fixed repair level up not working

Fixed: Wolffz Bay map not showing in terminal after cinematic

Modifiers from body part targeting show in game feed

Gameplay

Dice in chemistry, organics and repair during character creation will start player with items in bag needed to use these skills

Fix for respawning enemies from duplicate saves bug (You'll need to start a new game, let us know if this crops up again!)

Fix for endlessly spawning rioters

Increased durability cap of weapons

Difficulty balance over NPCs, armor and item use

Fix for interacting with cars leading to transport to black screen

Added

Choice of XP or collecting level-up chips in world during character creation (requires new game to use XP, will otherwise default to collecting chips)

New armor sets at merchants

New items for every weapon type and study in lockers and from NPCs

Graphics / Maps

Fixed various walls around Factus Core not having the line of sight cut-through when appropriate

Fixed various collision issues

Fixed missing colliders on some of the bridges

Fixed low quality mode light texture glitch effect

Various map visual fixes for line-of-sight blocking geometry

25 new NPC portraits throughout the game

Chain whip fidelity fixed

Balance

30 new armor and helmet inventory items throughout the city, shops, and drops.

balance: ruleset update for armor roles

new health variety, aptitudes, drops, equipped items and challenge curves for enemies

social: rolls have Occult added correctly to charm

--

_Special thanks to the following players who left feedback and submitted bug reports that lead to fixes in v1.05. These issues were reported many times by many people, so sorry if we've missed you. Big shout out to the players who gave us files to help fix the dreaded respawning enemies issue!

Toupzy

Davinewrath

FIN

GODHARVEST

Vitamin B2

Jabberwok

Andre

Mr Mistersen

Tdsupreme

Aure

Fimbulherjan

D I N G

GamleKorp

Thewatersupply

N3tgh0st

JC

_

--

For bug-reporting and other Mechajammer-flavoured discussion, please head to the official Discord server.

Thank you all and Happy Holidays!

— Whalenought Studios & Modern Wolf