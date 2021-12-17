Patch 0.1.14 (The Christmas Patch)

Hey everyone!

Christmas is just around the corner, and that means Marble World seasonal content! Just as with halloween, every year new content will be added and will remain in the game permanently from that point on.

Christmas Content

In terms of Christmas content 23 decorations are added, along with 3 bauble skins for marbles and a snowflake effect for marbles. You'll find presents, candy canes and a paintable star shape for on your favorite tree!

Next to that a new paint type is introduced: Neon paints. These emit a glow which can be used to create a very performant fake light. Keep in mind the glow does not directly affect other objects, for that you'll need to use lights. Together they can create quite the scenery!

Other Content

As promised, there's more. 251 country flag skins have been added to the game! They have their own section in the skins selector and have their own toggle button so you won't have to manually select all the flags.

The full patch notes:

Added 251 country flag marble skins

Added 23 Christmas decorations

Added 3 Christmas bauble skins

Added a snowflake marble effect

Added an earth marble skin

Added 7 neon paints

Gravity pads now have a range from -2 to 2

Free-form tracks now have less friction

Free-form tracks' banked curvature is now more smooth

Fixed an issue where pressing the X button on the lighting panel would revert the changes

Next Year

As mentioned last post, December is usually quite busy and this year is no exception. So the next patch will launch in the new year. In the next year we'll see some big impact updates like Twitch integration, saving / uploading grouped objects to the Steam Workshop, the big logic patch and more!

If you have any questions your always free to chat using any of the social media's :)

As always, thanks for the feedback & support! It means a lot to me.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1491340/Marble_World/