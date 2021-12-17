 Skip to content

That Flipping Mountain update for 17 December 2021

A tweak to my previous input fix.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A timing issue was causing "Jumper" (that's what I call him/her) to occasionally launch from a bent-over position.

Changed files in this update

That Flipping Mountain Depot Depot 1072752
  • Loading history…
