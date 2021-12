Share · View all patches · Build 7902115 · Last edited 17 December 2021 – 13:46:15 UTC by Wendy

The default name for hosting a game will now be the "players name"s room.

Various minor bug fixes for the in game chat module.

The chat box will now display the player name in that player's color.

Observing players, spectating from a players perspective, will not chat as that player.

You can become an observer from the lobby by cycling through teams until it says "obs" instead of pressing 'O'.

Various minor changes for tooltips and the game Manual.