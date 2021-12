Share · View all patches · Build 7902092 · Last edited 17 December 2021 – 14:09:06 UTC by Wendy

One of our biggest updates YET!

Enjoy our brand new User Interface, along with some well-deserved fixes.

Patch notes:

Experience a fresh NEW User Interface!

Inventory item sorting has been tweaked

Tutorial flow improvements

Many bugs have been squashed

We would like to give a special thank you to the Steam Beta Community for helping us test, and for sharing their constructive feedback.

We wish you all happy holidays and a great end of the year!