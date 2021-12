A month after the last update of the game, I am back with a small patch!

Also, it's currently christmas on Everstopped, enjoy the temporary decor by launching the game !

Changelog:

-Added vibration for controller players.

-Added Korean translation.

-Added German translation.

Corrections:

-Some french typos.

-The weapon on the menu did not disappear sometimes.

-Improved anticheat.

Anyway, thanks a lot for your feedback on the last update, it's really nice !

Max'