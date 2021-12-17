Update 2: Rebinding & Controller Support & Merry Christmas!

First, I'd like to send out another huge thanks to everyone in the community who've been playing the game, giving their feedback, reporting bugs, and giving us suggestions. We cannot express how grateful we are to all who have bought the game.

This in mind, some of the more frequently asked for features we've seen since release are key rebinding and controller support. Since these are pretty similair beneath the hood, we decided to do both at once. This was quite challenging and took a lot of time, and that's why you won't have seen many other updates from us this week!

But we are very excited to reveal that you can now rebind your controls and use a controller for most of the game!

Also, ICYMI, we've been pushing out a bunch of patches since our last update fixing a bunch of issues, including, but not limited to:

Audio Detector only playing for the player with it equipped

Achievements all working

Huge map optimization fix

Lots of tweaks to Nessie and fish's movement making them not speed up dramatically and move erratically - Nessie also no longer follows you onto land.

General Multiplayer improvements

There are certain menus (namely the multiplayer server browser and controls options) that still need controller support and this will be coming, but this brings us to the second part of the post - we are starting our Christmas break today!

We have been working intensively on Loch Ness for many months now without a break, and while we have truly enjoyed every second of it, a holiday is sorely needed. Please do keep the suggestions and bug reports coming in, just know that we are unlikely to push out any major patches for the rest of this year.

That said, we are absolutely looking forward to 2022 and cannot wait to come back to development reinvigorated with hopefully even more community suggestions! We are more determined now than ever to take this game to the highest standard it can be.

We hope you also enjoy your holiday break and if you choose to spend it playing Loch Ness, have a lot of fun! Merry Christmas to all who celebrate it, Happy Holidays to everyone else, and if we don't speak to you before then, have a Happy New Year,

JFi Games