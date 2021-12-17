Christmas Update

Father Christmas has come early this year and left a bunch of gifts around the Bang-On Balls: Chronicles main menu!

Collect all of the gifts and unlock a very special item!

Also available for you to find: a pair of Reindeer antlers, a little cute red Rudolph nose to go with it, a classic candy cane weapon and of course, no tree would be complete without The Christmas Tree Ball costume!

We hope you have a wonderful Christmas and we thank you once again for your support.