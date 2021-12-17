 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles update for 17 December 2021

Christmas Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7901992 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Father Christmas has come early this year and left a bunch of gifts around the Bang-On Balls: Chronicles main menu!

Collect all of the gifts and unlock a very special item!

Also available for you to find: a pair of Reindeer antlers, a little cute red Rudolph nose to go with it, a classic candy cane weapon and of course, no tree would be complete without The Christmas Tree Ball costume!

We hope you have a wonderful Christmas and we thank you once again for your support.

  • Exit Plan Dev Team

Changed files in this update

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles Depot Depot 1227651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.