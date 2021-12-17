Christmas Update 1.2.9.1

Hohoho, mechanics!

We have a Christmas surprise for you! Santa Claus came to our game and left a little gift for our players!

Christmas update is going to be available till 6.01.2022

For full list with changes please find attached change log below:

1.2.9.1 Christmas

Added:

Christmas extraction map

Special decorations on some scenes

Sleigh for christmas extraction map instead of jeep

Few new collectibles connected to christmas theme, grab them on special extraction scene!

Fixed:

Maus Periscope bug

Panzer III J divided Loader and Gunner hatches into separate parts (confusing naming in store/storage etc.)

Panzer III J divided Oil and Fuel hoses in engine/fuel system (again naming confusing)

Panther divided electrostarter in store to electro and inertia starters (confusing naming again)

DLC release delay for PC

We regret to inform you that the date for the first DLC is until next month. Work on both updates is still ongoing, and even though we spend most of our time on them, still not everything is ready. We want to make sure that we provide you with the best content possible, so we believe that this extra month will allow us to refine all the details and release both updates in the best possible condition.

Our friends from Console Labs, who are responsible for porting the game to the Playstation 4 and Xbox One, also need more time to polish up the update which will bring all the vehicles in the Community Free Vehicles series. Please have a little more patience, the update should be ready in January 2022.

We apologize to you and ask for your understanding.

Thanks for all the support and Merry Christmas!

DeGenerals



