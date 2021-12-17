WINTER DEMO OUT NOW!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Happy holidays, builders!

Today we have a wintery themed gift for you in the form of a BRAND NEW DEMO and competition where you can win a copy of the game… just by getting creative!

With the holidays getting closer and the cold nights drawing in, there has never been a better time to settle down with some cozy model building.

NEW DEMO: OUT NOW

Jump in to the new demo to check out this festive themed update and get your hands on all the new stuff we’ve been working on. The demo will be available today through to January 6th.

Here are some of the new things this time around:

New Seasonal Models: Festive Ornaments

New Seasonal Display Tree

New Model: Warthog Express

Festive Themed Workshop Decorations

New Tools: Ray Gun and Painting Sponge

New SFX and Festive Music

New Story Quests

Added the Auctions App on the laptop

New brand of emissive paints

New packaging for story models and model figures

Improved ‘help’ overlays in career mode

Added the ability to change language

Improved lighting and textures in multiple scenes

Overall user interface improvements (icons, visualizations, animations, functionality, etc.)

… plus heaps of bug fixes and quality of life optimizations! Visit Discord for the full changelog.

The workshop has also been decorated ready for the festive fun - including a tree that you can decorate with your own painted ornaments!

Take a look at some of our team's ornament creations! We can't wait to see what you make too.









That's not all, we have also added a few other festive themed decorations around the workshop too. Jump into the demo and see if you can find them all. Here’s a sneak peek of a few!

WARTHOG PAINTING CONTEST

Get creative and design your very own warthog express model in our latest competition. Share your creation with us and you could win a copy of the game, store vouchers… and more!

Something winter themed? Try blues and whites! Feeling traditional? Go for browns, reds, and blacks. Want something totally unique? Go for pinks or greens!

The only limit is your imagination. Please visit our Discord for more information and a full breakdown of the rules!

WISHLIST ON STEAM

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1164250/Model_Builder/

KEEP IN TOUCH

Join our warm and welcoming Discord to stay updated and follow Model Builder on our social media channels. We love hearing from you.

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube

TikTok