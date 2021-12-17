WINTER DEMO OUT NOW!

Happy holidays, builders!
Today we have a wintery themed gift for you in the form of a BRAND NEW DEMO and competition where you can win a copy of the game… just by getting creative!
With the holidays getting closer and the cold nights drawing in, there has never been a better time to settle down with some cozy model building.
NEW DEMO: OUT NOW
Jump in to the new demo to check out this festive themed update and get your hands on all the new stuff we’ve been working on. The demo will be available today through to January 6th.
Here are some of the new things this time around:
- New Seasonal Models: Festive Ornaments
- New Seasonal Display Tree
- New Model: Warthog Express
- Festive Themed Workshop Decorations
- New Tools: Ray Gun and Painting Sponge
- New SFX and Festive Music
- New Story Quests
- Added the Auctions App on the laptop
- New brand of emissive paints
- New packaging for story models and model figures
- Improved ‘help’ overlays in career mode
- Added the ability to change language
- Improved lighting and textures in multiple scenes
- Overall user interface improvements (icons, visualizations, animations, functionality, etc.)
… plus heaps of bug fixes and quality of life optimizations! Visit Discord for the full changelog.
The workshop has also been decorated ready for the festive fun - including a tree that you can decorate with your own painted ornaments!
Take a look at some of our team's ornament creations! We can't wait to see what you make too.
That's not all, we have also added a few other festive themed decorations around the workshop too. Jump into the demo and see if you can find them all. Here’s a sneak peek of a few!
WARTHOG PAINTING CONTEST
Get creative and design your very own warthog express model in our latest competition. Share your creation with us and you could win a copy of the game, store vouchers… and more!
Something winter themed? Try blues and whites! Feeling traditional? Go for browns, reds, and blacks. Want something totally unique? Go for pinks or greens!
The only limit is your imagination. Please visit our Discord for more information and a full breakdown of the rules!
WISHLIST ON STEAM
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1164250/Model_Builder/
KEEP IN TOUCH
Join our warm and welcoming Discord to stay updated and follow Model Builder on our social media channels. We love hearing from you.
Changed depots in ext2 branch