Dec 17th - Hit Snowy Challenge!

It's been a year, and Snow Don and his goons has been leveling hard to challenge you again this year!
Sad note is that we were planning to open the new sand Dungeon this week, sadly we didn't get it done in time. But fret not, this patch we added many new shiny SSS for you to play with! So be sure to check it out. Our icy ranking challenge is back, along with Scorn of xmas. So try and see how your demons have improved over the year. Next week, a new x-mas event is coming to underworld!
Patch Note v7.51
-
Added Ranking Challenge #16 - Hit Snowy Challenge! to campaign window. (Rewarded with normal Ranking coins)
-
Reopen Scorn of Xmas in campaign window.
-
Added a new field item : Soul Flask - Instantly gives 33 oversoul after use. (Can be bought at Free Shop for 23,000 Silver, or trade in with Guild Shop for 5 epic coupons.)
-
Added new Matti's 7th Satanic Skill : Pumpkin Slice - If hit, locks and slices target with 10x LVL(0~1)% effect dmg of their HP. (Max LVL(2~3)
-
Added new Amy’s 7th Satanic Skill : MightyOne - Smash the ground in front, dealing STR(0~1) + TAL(2~3) (light & earth) dmg and 4 ko in 23m area.
-
Added new Troth’s 7th Satanic Skill : Reign of Osiris - Cast auto-revive with LVL(0~1)% HP to all demon allies within 2 seconds.
-
Added new Ishtar’s 7th Satanic Skill : Secret Garden - Heal HLG(0~1) HP to allies in 2Im and remove all abnormal status.
-
Added new Barbas’s 7th Satanic Skill : Satellite Drop - Deals 6xTAL(0~1) map dmg to all non-structure in a target area after 13s.
-
Added new Rodeobob’s 7th Satanic Skill : SoulRobbery - Temporary gives nAttack ability to steal LVL(0~1)% of target's OS for 2 s.
-
Update Menalisa's SSS with new bg shader.
-
Attempting to fix OPW1 producing fatal error to some GPU again.
Changed depots in betatest branch