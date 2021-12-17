Aquatics are storming into ARBS!!!

Share · View all patches · Build 7901861 · Last edited 17 December 2021 – 13:46:12 UTC by Wendy

Welcome back everyone after a long break!

Today we're bringing you a new set of creatures that a lot of you have been asking for since the beginnig of ARBS! Yes, today we're finally adding aquatic animals to the game!

This update will add 4 new water units:

Salmon

Piranha

Great White Shark

Orca

We've also added an empty water map and a filled water map with coral reef. You can actually build your own water maps with corals if you wish to!

Another marine unit will be added to ARBS in two weeks time in the last update of the year so stay tuned!

We really hope you enjoy these new additions to the game so have fun!