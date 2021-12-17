THE GAMES ARE ABOUT TO BEGIN, AND YOU’RE THE STAR! THE JUDGES CALL FOR YOU, SO PUT ON A GOOD SHOW! I'LL BE WATCHING…

Hello, Zaccaria Fans!

For a long time, we have been busy getting a new license and today we are happy to share that

POSTAL Redux Pinball is now available in Zaccaria Pinball!

As of today December 17, the POSTAL Redux Pinball Pack is available on the Steam store. The pack will be purchasable for $US 7,99 and includes a Retro, Solid State, Remake and Deluxe version of POSTAL Redux, during the first week the pack will be 40% off and cost $5,99. The Platinum Bundle will not have this pack due to game ratings and being a separate license. The POSTAL Redux Pinball pack will be part of Update #89, highlights below:

POSTAL Redux Pinball Pack (4 new tables)

New ball: Running With Scissors balls (For POSTAL Redux Pack owners only)

New ball: Magic Pixel ball (free for everybody)

New menu callouts for all tables

Minor improvements and bug fixes

Grab your copy here:

Postal Redux Pinball Pack

http://store.steampowered.com/app/1843040/

If you want to watch some POSTAL Pinball gameplay live, check out Duveline!

She will be live on Twitch today at 9 PM CET @ https://www.twitch.tv/duveline