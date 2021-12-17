Gameplay Mutators BETA 9

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks!

Been a while since the last beta, eh? As I've said, life has gotten a bit busy for me lately, and I was able to find some free time to work on the game only now.

Should have more free time with each passing day from here!

This BETA adds a new gameplay mutator, new option to the graphics menu, introduces a display of active mutators on a given playthrough in the savefile load menu, and fixes a minor problem.

Version 1.3.0 BETA 9:

added new gameplay mutator - Waking enemies

added a checkbox to the graphics options menu to choose whether rain should be affected by nearby lighting

savefile previews now list mutators used on the savefile (requires you to save at least once on old savefiles for them to show!)

fixed the ambient sound volume slider not functioning properly (not affecting the actual sound levels)

Accessing the beta branch

Simply right-click on Intravenous in your game list, click on 'Properties', switch over to the 'BETAS' tab, and opt into the "mutatorsupdate" beta.

Once the game finishes updating, you're good to go!

As always, since this is a BETA release, don't expect it to be stable. Expect bugs and/or crashes.

ATTENTION! PLEASE READ!

If you opt into the beta, use the "Magazine system" gameplay mutator, save, switch back to the 1.2.X version of the game, then that savefile will not load, as it contains a new weapon (mag loader tool) which is not present in the pre-mutator update version of the game.

Got feedback or bugs to report regarding the Gameplay Mutators Update BETA branch? Post it here!

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter outside of the BETA branch in this thread!