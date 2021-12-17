 Skip to content

Trailmakers update for 17 December 2021

Mirror Mode Hotfix 2

Hey Trailmakers!

We just pushed a new hotfix live to fix a few more issues that were present in the last build, and for the Modders out there, we have included a large batch of the assets used in the High Seas world for you to use in your Mods! We look forward to see what you'll create with them!

Added

  • Added assets used in the High Seas world to the modding spawnables list.

Fixed

  • Fixed an Oh No that would occur if deleting a block that left Mirror Mode in an unconnected state.
  • More Mirror Mode (Beta) Improvements.
  • Fixed Undo incorrectly taking you out of Mirror Mode.
  • Fixed LOD popping on numerous objects across various worlds.
  • Grass in non-High Seas Worlds should move again.
  • Template vehicles should correctly align with build direction in High Seas.
  • Minor terrain fixes in High Seas.

