Mirror Mode Hotfix 2

Hey Trailmakers!
We just pushed a new hotfix live to fix a few more issues that were present in the last build, and for the Modders out there, we have included a large batch of the assets used in the High Seas world for you to use in your Mods! We look forward to see what you'll create with them!
Added
- Added assets used in the High Seas world to the modding spawnables list.
Fixed
- Fixed an Oh No that would occur if deleting a block that left Mirror Mode in an unconnected state.
- More Mirror Mode (Beta) Improvements.
- Fixed Undo incorrectly taking you out of Mirror Mode.
- Fixed LOD popping on numerous objects across various worlds.
- Grass in non-High Seas Worlds should move again.
- Template vehicles should correctly align with build direction in High Seas.
- Minor terrain fixes in High Seas.
