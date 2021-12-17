 Skip to content

Dice vs Dice update for 17 December 2021

Balancing and Changes

Helloo there,

Everybody said, game is a little easy. So we turn some knobs and balance the damages.

And also you need to defeat every minion before fight with boss.

