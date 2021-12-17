FICS*MAS Update Fixes v0.5.1.8

Hi Pioneers!

Hello again everyone, just a small patch to un-do the Networking Optimisations we added on yesterday’s patch, which resulted in all kinds of issues, like not being able to pick up foliage on Client, not quite optimised turns out, whoops.

As always, if we introduced new issues please let us know over at our QA Site https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We will fix things ASAP! We hope everything is working alright this time™️ though haha

Merry FICS*MAS!, We hope to see you all again soon and we hope you keep enjoying our game <3

BUG FIXES

Undid all the Networking Optimisation changes from the previous build, which accidentally introduced a bunch of issues for Clients on Multiplayer and Dedicated Servers

KNOWN ISSUES

Packet routing is incompatible with multihome, so we're automatically disabling the former when the latter is enabled

A reminder for people who have been having issues with unexpected crashes on startup or weird behavior with the game, in that case please try to verify your game files.

You can do this on Steam by Right Clicking the game in your Library > Properties > Local Files > Verify integrity of game files...

And on Epic by clicking on the three dots (“...”) next to the title or at the right side, depending on your selected library view > Verify

This may or may not redownload a large amount of files which might take a while depending on your internet connection or hard drive speeds so be wary of that.

If you are using mods, they might need to be updated or uninstalled after updating so please keep this in mind too.