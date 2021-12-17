FICS*MAS Update Fixes v0.5.1.8

Hi Pioneers!
Hello again everyone, just a small patch to un-do the Networking Optimisations we added on yesterday’s patch, which resulted in all kinds of issues, like not being able to pick up foliage on Client, not quite optimised turns out, whoops.
As always, if we introduced new issues please let us know over at our QA Site https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We will fix things ASAP! We hope everything is working alright this time™️ though haha
Merry FICS*MAS!, We hope to see you all again soon and we hope you keep enjoying our game <3
BUG FIXES
- Undid all the Networking Optimisation changes from the previous build, which accidentally introduced a bunch of issues for Clients on Multiplayer and Dedicated Servers
KNOWN ISSUES
-
Packet routing is incompatible with multihome, so we're automatically disabling the former when the latter is enabled
-
A reminder for people who have been having issues with unexpected crashes on startup or weird behavior with the game, in that case please try to verify your game files.
You can do this on Steam by Right Clicking the game in your Library > Properties > Local Files > Verify integrity of game files...
And on Epic by clicking on the three dots (“...”) next to the title or at the right side, depending on your selected library view > Verify
This may or may not redownload a large amount of files which might take a while depending on your internet connection or hard drive speeds so be wary of that.
If you are using mods, they might need to be updated or uninstalled after updating so please keep this in mind too.
-
If you are experiencing issues launching the game or loading a save and you have already verified your files, you might have some incompatibility with DX12 as the default renderer, you can try the following launch options to try to force DX11, DX12 or Vulkan to run respectively.
- d3d11
- DX11
- d3d12
- DX12
- vulkan
-
Dedicated Server Crash reports, Currently Crashes that happen on a Dedicated Server are automatically sent to us, this is enabled by default, we plan on including a toggle for this in GUI but for the moment, if you want to disable automatically sending crash logs you can do this:
- Go to the Server Install folder
- Open “Engine.ini”
- Add the following:
- [CrashReportClient]
- bImplicitSend=False
- Save changes and restart the Server
-
To Disable Seasonal Events on Dedicated Server, you need to enter this command from the server console and then reload the game or restart the server: (Save and Load from the Save Manager also works)
- FG.DisableSeasonalEvents 1
-
Using the following launch option should also work:
- -DisableSeasonalEvents
Changed files in this update