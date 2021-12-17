More consoles, more competitors, more content

Hello everyone!

Big updates come in small packages. And this is the case of v1.5.0, which was originally supposed to be an update with minor changes. Well, after a few weeks of work, this update has enriched the content of City Game Stsudio with several consoles, several competitors, more components to make your consoles and a lot of features for the game engines.

City Game Studio's lifespan extends beyond 2020

As new features are added to the game engines such as augmented reality, or an anti-cheat system and so many others that only appear after 2020. Not to mention the appearance of Teamdock or even Skylight 11.

In the last version of City Game Studio it was a more difficult to buy out the competitors, but it was still manageable. However, when you buy all the competitors, Game Of The Year disappears. Thus to fix this, new competitors appear every year. In version 1.4.0, there were only 12 different competitors, so it was quite easy to buy them all, assuming that they would not buy each other. Version 1.5.0 brings 6 new competitors, I hope you like their names.

Other changes

Chinese translations have been improved thanks to MagicSkySword, and French translations have also been improved thanks to Lambda. A new language has appeared, with partial translations : Thai.

Let's stop talking about translations. The new version of City Game Studio embeds small subtle changes in the interface, such as animations or fixes.

This new version of City Game Studio is the most stable version so far and the most complete too. As you know, I started to work on a new game, a game that should not see the light of day before a year of work. And during this year I decided to dedicate a few hours a week to add content to City Game Studio. These updates will add new competitors, new consoles, small interface changes to make it more enjoyable.

On that note, I let you enjoy this update,

Happy holidays to all

Binogure

Changelog

Feature

Platforms: Add the Teamdock from Robinet Software (cool textures and noice boss)

Platforms: Balance platforms' power (GPU/CPU)

Concurrent: Add Epic Fails, Nandai Bamco, Majong, Naughty Cat, Hypersomnia Games and GameHouse

Game engine: Add new feature: Advanced motion detection

Game engine: Add new feature: Simple motion detection

Game engine: Add new feature: Facial recognition

Game engine: Add new feature: Simple anti-cheat

Game engine: Add new feature: AI-managed anti-cheat

Game engine: Add new feature: Cross-platform

Game engine: Add new feature: Voice recognition

Game engine: Add new feature: Low latency server

Game engine: Add new feature: High Definition

Game engine: Add new feature: Ultra High Definition

Game engine: Add new feature: Augmented reality

Game engine: Add new feature: AI-managed difficulty

Game engine: Add new feature: Realistic characters

Mod maker: Add support for Skylight 11 and Teamdock

Mod maker: Add support for Epic Fails and Nandai Bamco

Custom platforms: Add new CPU, GPU and memory

UI

Game creation: Add a little animation to the Design/Development and Polish steps

i18n

Improve FR translations (thanks to Lambda)

Improve ZH translations (thanks to magicskysword)

Add TH translations (incomplete thai translations, thanks to watchakorn)

Bugfix