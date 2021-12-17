- New: Xmas Event is now live and replace the Spooky Event.
- New: Exp Shop Upgrade that increase Off/Def based on Max BF Wave beat between 1000 & 2000 (should help making S600-700 softer).
- Fix: Abraca Mana Cost will update properly when completing or quitting Am I Potter.
- Fix: Arena Attack Speed limit removed and converted into Damage Bonus upon reaching the limit (20/s), for exemple at 40/s it will add a x2 multi to Damage (hidden so if i screwed up, nobody going to notice).
- Fix: Synergy Page 3 Classes Exp start now at 275k (and cap at 27.5k).
Wizard And Minion Idle update for 17 December 2021
Update 140 (Event) 17.12.21:
Patchnotes via Steam Community
