Zedfest update for 18 December 2021

0.742 EA-Update

18 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Zedfest Contestants! Just a small update (0.742) with a some improvements for the Sliding and rolling abilities.

Improvements:

  • Sliding and Rolling is now working much better when playing as a client with high ping.

