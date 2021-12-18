0.742 EA-Update

Zedfest Contestants! Just a small update (0.742) with a some improvements for the Sliding and rolling abilities.
Improvements:
- Sliding and Rolling is now working much better when playing as a client with high ping.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Zedfest Contestants! Just a small update (0.742) with a some improvements for the Sliding and rolling abilities.
Improvements:
Changed files in this update