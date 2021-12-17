 Skip to content

MIR4 update for 17 December 2021

Notice of lifted sanction accounts (Detected by Fraud Detection System)

Share · View all patches · Build 7901483 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings. This is MIR4

During the process of dectecting abuse pattern by Fraud Detection System, 194,182 of accounts had been blocked.

However, we tried to investigate those accounts thoroughly and we have lifted the accounts that belong to the boundary of detection area.

  • Sanction Period : December 9th ~ December 14th (As of UTC)
  • Number of accounts : 194,182

We will do our best to provide pleasant gaming environment.

Thank you.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 7901483
MIR4 Depot 1623661
