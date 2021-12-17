Notice of lifted sanction accounts (Detected by Fraud Detection System)

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4
Greetings. This is MIR4
During the process of dectecting abuse pattern by Fraud Detection System, 194,182 of accounts had been blocked.
However, we tried to investigate those accounts thoroughly and we have lifted the accounts that belong to the boundary of detection area.
- Sanction Period : December 9th ~ December 14th (As of UTC)
- Number of accounts : 194,182
We will do our best to provide pleasant gaming environment.
Thank you.
Changed depots in beta branch