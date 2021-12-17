Notice of lifted sanction accounts (Detected by Fraud Detection System)

Share · View all patches · Build 7901483 · Last edited 17 December 2021 – 12:09:15 UTC by Wendy

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings. This is MIR4

During the process of dectecting abuse pattern by Fraud Detection System, 194,182 of accounts had been blocked.

However, we tried to investigate those accounts thoroughly and we have lifted the accounts that belong to the boundary of detection area.

Sanction Period : December 9th ~ December 14th (As of UTC)

Number of accounts : 194,182

We will do our best to provide pleasant gaming environment.

Thank you.