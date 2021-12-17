Update "Map Editor" (1.4) is released!

New features:
- Map editor to create custom maps and share it with steam workshop. Map pack from developers is already available in the game
- We've reworked map generation: it became much faster, you can preview the map before launching a game and you can choose one of six different terrain types
- New "Aristocrat" origin: noble feudal lord who serves his suzerain to gain his loyalty, which can be traded to various useful things
- New trade events affecting goods price. Price changes during winter also moved to this system
- New building: Arrow Basket. It can be placed on fortress wall. People shooting from this wall have 50% chance not to spend ammo on shot
- Added crossplay between Steam and GOG game versions
- Developer mode with additional functions. This mode can be enabled by creating a game with name "GodModeOn" and achievements will be disabled for this game
Minor features:
- Peasants called to arms will "reserve" weapon before taking it, so peasants will try to take different weapons instead of going to same chest. It will highly speed up gathering speed after calling to arms
- Main square can now be built above farms and trees (they will be automatically destroyed)
- Trees amount is increased for smaller maps and reduced for bigger one. It will make playing on different maps more balanced
- Stone drop rate from quarries is increased by ~15-20%
- Wolf and bear attack types changed to blunt. It will make beasts less powerless against buildings
- Reduced amount of bears coming with north barbarians by 20%
- Warriors attack priorities for beasts are now lower than for enemies
- Improved AI behaviour for friendly archers on the castle wall
- Camera speed is depends on current camera zoom
- Minor interface improvements
Bugfixes:
- Achievement for all victories in the ironman mode is fixed (previously you could get it only during one game, and not after taking one and save-loading)
- Warriors will not switch to peaceful mode after killing a beast, if enemies are still on the map
- Fixed a rare crash caused by mover who tried to load up a long craft building
- Fixed an issue where food price with low freshness can be negative on selling with trade tent
- Dirty dish is no more marked as deficit
- Fixed an issue where "Druid Among the Trees" buff checked old position for persons who sleeping or sitting on the throne
- Fixed an issue where bear which tried to destroy a chest didn't notice relocating that chest and continued hitting nothing
- Fixed an issue where Arrow Brazier can't be built sometimes
