Update PROFESSIONS

Hello everyone!
Sorry for the long delay for the update, it was quite a big deal to finish this up. I had little free time, and the frustration of the professions was exhausting. I hope you like it.
THIS UPDATE REQUIRES YOU TO START A NEW GAME TO WORK
Here is a list of the things I actually wrote down that I fixed and added, some I have forgotten to write down. I know that art is terrible, but, that's best I could do.
⦁ Added improved Professions. You can access them on various intractable like anvils, tannery racks, etc
⦁ Added a lot of new items
⦁ Added that all daggers,fist, bows, crossbows, axes and swords have % to give bleeding by default
⦁ Added that all hammers, staffs and maces have % to give stun by default
⦁ Added Profession places in Tutorial Island so you can see how they look like.
⦁ Rebalanced all weapons and armors (gold and stats)
⦁ Balanced Heavy Sword stats
⦁ Renamed "Stabby" to Stabby
⦁ Renamed "Phoenix" to Phoenix
⦁ Edited text in staffs
⦁ Edited Iron Bar icon so it looks different from Steel Bar
⦁ Fixed typo text in a event where you get shown a picture
⦁ Fixed collision in Woodpine so you can't walk on roof of the Lazarou house
⦁ Fixed crash when entering Woodpine Church Cellar
⦁ Fixed typo of Copper Arm Protector
⦁ Fixed invisible soldier in Highpoint that had text but no character
⦁ Bloody Red Scythe is now a tagged as spear
⦁ Imperial Army Gloves are now mail instead of cloth armor
⦁ Mythril War Hammer now has 10% Stun chance and TPRegen 4%
⦁ Slightly increased sounds in battle
⦁ Slightly reduced warning music when you almost dead in battle
⦁ Updated wood pile visually and now it has a chance to give you twigs, wood, flint or rocks
Professions:
Changed files in this update