Update PROFESSIONS

Hello everyone!

Sorry for the long delay for the update, it was quite a big deal to finish this up. I had little free time, and the frustration of the professions was exhausting. I hope you like it.

THIS UPDATE REQUIRES YOU TO START A NEW GAME TO WORK

Here is a list of the things I actually wrote down that I fixed and added, some I have forgotten to write down. I know that art is terrible, but, that's best I could do.

⦁ Added improved Professions. You can access them on various intractable like anvils, tannery racks, etc

⦁ Added a lot of new items

⦁ Added that all daggers,fist, bows, crossbows, axes and swords have % to give bleeding by default

⦁ Added that all hammers, staffs and maces have % to give stun by default

⦁ Added Profession places in Tutorial Island so you can see how they look like.

⦁ Rebalanced all weapons and armors (gold and stats)

⦁ Balanced Heavy Sword stats

⦁ Renamed "Stabby" to Stabby

⦁ Renamed "Phoenix" to Phoenix

⦁ Edited text in staffs

⦁ Edited Iron Bar icon so it looks different from Steel Bar

⦁ Fixed typo text in a event where you get shown a picture

⦁ Fixed collision in Woodpine so you can't walk on roof of the Lazarou house

⦁ Fixed crash when entering Woodpine Church Cellar

⦁ Fixed typo of Copper Arm Protector

⦁ Fixed invisible soldier in Highpoint that had text but no character

⦁ Bloody Red Scythe is now a tagged as spear

⦁ Imperial Army Gloves are now mail instead of cloth armor

⦁ Mythril War Hammer now has 10% Stun chance and TPRegen 4%

⦁ Slightly increased sounds in battle

⦁ Slightly reduced warning music when you almost dead in battle

⦁ Updated wood pile visually and now it has a chance to give you twigs, wood, flint or rocks



Professions:

