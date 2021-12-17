UPDATE ( NEW ICONS, HARVESTABLE GOLD, HUD ELEMENTS AND FIXES)

CHANGES
Floor torch can now be destroyed using the axe
Flowerbed can now be destroyed using the axe
Water catcher can now be destroyed using the axe
Gold nodes added around the world (this can be harvested with the pick axe)
tool bar icons updated
player condition icons updated
Inventory Icons changed
Added pick axe icon when to items you can mine.
Added axe icon to items you can chop.
Added axe icon to harvest-able animal corpses
Added new pickup visual Fx
Optimised texture streaming
