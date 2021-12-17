 Skip to content

The Glade update for 17 December 2021

UPDATE ( NEW ICONS, HARVESTABLE GOLD, HUD ELEMENTS AND FIXES)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGES

  • Floor torch can now be destroyed using the axe

  • Flowerbed can now be destroyed using the axe

  • Water catcher can now be destroyed using the axe

  • Gold nodes added around the world (this can be harvested with the pick axe)

  • tool bar icons updated

  • player condition icons updated

  • Inventory Icons changed

  • Added pick axe icon when to items you can mine.

  • Added axe icon to items you can chop.

  • Added axe icon to harvest-able animal corpses

  • Added new pickup visual Fx

  • Optimised texture streaming

