v.2.2 - Steam Achievements Added! - Round 1

Steam achievements are added to Puzzledorf today! This is the first round of achievements, with more planned to be added soon. The current achievements are as follows:

Finish Tutorial - Complete the tutorial for the Original puzzle type

Beat The First Level - Complete the first level of the Original puzzle type

Beat World 1 - Complete World 1 for the Original puzzle type

Beat World 2 - Complete World 2 for the Original puzzle type

Beat Original Puzzles - Beat all of the levels from the Original puzzle type in Normal Mode.

Beat Original Puzzles - Beat all of the Mirrored puzzles from the Original puzzle type.

Beat Christmas (Normal) - Beat all of the puzzles from the Christmas puzzle type in Normal Mode.

Beat Christmas (Mirror) - Beat all of the mirrored puzzles from the Christmas puzzle type.

Beat any 10 puzzles

Beat any 20 Puzzles

Beat any 30 puzzles

Beat any 50 puzzles

Beat any 80 puzzles

Beat any 100 puzzles

The current list of achievements will be naturally unlocked as you complete the game. If the requirements for an achievement have already been completed, then they should be granted automatically.

In the second round of achievements, I will be adding different types of achievements and many will be much harder to complete. They should give players who are interested in achievements something extra to strive for beyond just finishing the game, but more information on that later.