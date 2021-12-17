 Skip to content

Calamity Eliminator update for 17 December 2021

Early Access Patch Notes (update V1.003)

Build 7901345

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Calamity Administrator

We are happy to show you our update

Please check the full update information below :

Add

·Added introduction of Action Point in tutorial.

·Added dynamic effect when gaining Action Point

Optimization

·Optimized the display of words, solve the low resolution of words

·Optimized some of the description of commands in English is incorrect.

·Optimized the profile of Wind Wolf

·Optimized the Valkyrie Arthur, let she match expectation.

Fix

·Fixed the problem that won't refresh when remove the soul gear

·Fixed the problem that Divine Grace won't activate in certain situation

We are really appreciate every player who report they are facing bug or crushing issue. If you have meet any bug, please contact us via steam, discord.

Discord：https://discord.gg/bBcXatNxPv

See you next time, Calamity Administrator

Changed files in this update

灾厄清除 Content Depot 1632331
