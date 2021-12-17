 Skip to content

Never Return update for 17 December 2021

Update v7.33

Update v7.33

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Chosen words.

Minions items increase 70% defense penetration Part: gloves, weapons

Minions items increase 40% damage reduction Part: shoes, chest armor

Adjusted the minions defense penetration growth value increase

Optimize room hiding display rules

Repair the problem of displaying black door due to room hiding error

Repair the problem of single-door rune room steps blocking the camp

Repair the problem that the leaderboard does not display the blue word and weapon skills of equipment

Repair the problem that the projectile can fly diagonally towards the target in the terrain with high and low difference

(2 meters away, within 45° up and down deflection, monsters also apply this effect)

Modified the number of boss summons in endless mode to apply the number of additional monsters

(The condition of completion is still to kill the first BOSS)

Modify the number of NPC Necromancer, Ghost Witch mission requirements props down to 3

Optimize/hide some models of the castle scene to reduce performance consumption

Optimize some English text translation to unify some descriptions

