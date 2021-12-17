Update v7.33

New Chosen words.
Minions items increase 70% defense penetration Part: gloves, weapons
Minions items increase 40% damage reduction Part: shoes, chest armor
Adjusted the minions defense penetration growth value increase
Optimize room hiding display rules
Repair the problem of displaying black door due to room hiding error
Repair the problem of single-door rune room steps blocking the camp
Repair the problem that the leaderboard does not display the blue word and weapon skills of equipment
Repair the problem that the projectile can fly diagonally towards the target in the terrain with high and low difference
(2 meters away, within 45° up and down deflection, monsters also apply this effect)
Modified the number of boss summons in endless mode to apply the number of additional monsters
(The condition of completion is still to kill the first BOSS)
Modify the number of NPC Necromancer, Ghost Witch mission requirements props down to 3
Optimize/hide some models of the castle scene to reduce performance consumption
Optimize some English text translation to unify some descriptions
