WW2: Bunker Simulator - Christmas Update!

MERRY CHRISTMAS SOLDIERS!

Celebrate this special time of the year in your bunker!

We prepared a special Christmas event for this occasion.

Dress up your freshly delivered conifer which you can find it in your room (you have time till the December 31st), prepare the letter and receive wonderful gifts!

All of that while eating delicious candy canes and with snow melting on your helmet.

The Word is that goblins in your area have loads of Xmass decorations in their possession.

They surely won't mind if you'll borrow some from them (what will the dead goblin need Christmas tree decorations for?)

Gifts are coming between the December 31st and January 9th!

Santa Claus is open for every request so you can write him a letter - the paper is on your bedside table.

But beware, if you want to receive what you wish for, your Xmass tree needs to be fully dressed up till December 31st!

If it won't be ready you'll get only one gift with random trash inside.

What you waiting for,

grab your gun,

kill some stinky goblins,

loot the snowman,

decorate the Christmas tree,

write the letter

and Ho Ho Ho!

**

Merry Christmas!

**

cheers,

Bunker Dev Team