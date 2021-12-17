 Skip to content

Reshaping Mars update for 17 December 2021

Experimental Branch is online now

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Before the new content is officially launched, I usually push it to the experimental branch.

If you want to experience the new content in advance and are not so sensitive to some bugs and flaws, then you are welcome to switch the game to the "Experimental Branch".

The switching method is: in the steam game library, right-click "Reshaping Mars" - Properties - BETAS - select the experimental branch.

This month’s free DLC for Rock Military Industries has been pushed to the "Experience Branch". For more content about this new version, you can check out my previous announcements. In general: a new controllable force, two new game modes, improved image quality, and reduced tedious operations in later game stages.

Welcome to Experimental Branch! If you have any questions, you can reply here or join us in discord

Have a nice weekend~

