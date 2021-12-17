Hello guardians!

We just released the 0.8.1 hotfix.

We're still monitoring your feedback and our data regarding the new things we've implemented in the game in the Winter update and are processing them.

In the meantime, we thought we'd bring some lights modifications and fixes to the table.

We're also preparing our next developer update to keep you all in touch about what we have in store for the next update, so stay tuned for that!

Here is the (pretty light) list of changes:

0.8.1 Hotfix

• Halved Boss Speed scaling in later difficulties

• Replaced the weapon icon for the 'Blast Crossbow' by a new one (it should no longer look like a frog)

• Fixed several out-of-bounds access in 'Aqua Station'

• Fixed a hole in the 'Sir Catercoaster' arena

• Increased 'Tommy Gun' damage from 7.5 to 8

• Increased 'Tommy Gun' ammo in clip from 40 to 45